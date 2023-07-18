Taylor Swift Is First Living Artist In Nearly 60 Years With 4 Albums On Billboard Top 10

Taylor Swift has made history, surpassing Barbra Streisand’s record to become the woman with the most number-one albums in history. Her latest release, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of her 2010 album, has debuted at the pinnacle of the Billboard chart, marking her 12th album to achieve this remarkable feat. Swift now shares the record for the most No. 1 albums with Drake. However, she remains behind Jay-Z’s record with 14 number-one albums and the Beatles with remarkable 19 albums.

The pop star’s album not only claims the top spot, but her previous three albums, Midnights, Folklore, and Lover, still hold strong positions in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. This achievement makes Swift the first living artist in nearly 60 years with four albums in the top 10 list.

Advertisement

As per Billboard, the last living artist to achieve this feat was Herb Alpert in 1966, with four albums in the top 10, including Going Places, Whipped Cream & Other Delights, South of the Border and The Lonely Bull. Prior to Herb Alpert and Taylor Swift, the late Prince was the only other artist to succeed with five albums in the top 10 following his passing in 2016.

According to USA Today, Taylor Swift’s album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) has sold an impressive 716,000 units so far, surpassing the previous record held by country singer Morgan Wallen. Wallen’s album One Thing at a Time sold 501,000 units in its first week.