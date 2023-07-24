Taylor Swift Laughs Uncontrollably As She Sings Kanye West Diss Song: 'Forgiveness Is A Nice Thing'

The famous American singer Taylor Swift is currently travelling across the country for The Eras Tour. Her most recent show in Seattle has gone viral on the internet not only for her exceptional performance but also because of how she let out an epic cackle while singing her 2018 number, This Is Why We Can’t Have A Nice Things. The song was related to her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

The incident took place on Saturday as she was playing the acoustic version of the song in Seattle’s Limen Feild. She looked stunning in a crimson-red dress. She held her guitar and sang the lines, “And here’s to you, cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do," when she burst into an epic laugh. She continued laughing uncontrollably for a few seconds. As she gained her composure, the Grammy-winning singer jokingly said, “I can’t even say it with a straight face." Eventually, she continued singing the rest of the song.

Her fans were quite surprised when she started singing this number. They were also amazed by Taylor Swift reaction on stage. One of them wrote “She has ALL it takes," while another replied “I Should’hv been there for this."