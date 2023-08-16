Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Taylor Zakhar Perez And Nicholas Galitzine's Red, White & Royal Blue Trends At Number One Position Worldwide

Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine's Red, White & Royal Blue was released on August 11
Curated By: Akriti Anand

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 21:05 IST

Mumbai, India

The film is based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller of the same name.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine starrer queer romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue has been grabbing all attention. The film, based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller of the same name, was released on August 11 exclusively on Prime Video. The film marks the writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance). And now there is good news that the highly anticipated film has broken records and is trending on Prime Video on number one.

Red, White & Royal Blue secures 79% Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 95% from the audiences, the film is being loved for its sensitive approach towards the LGBTQIA+ community, on-point humor and phenomenal chemistry between the leads. With a stellar cast featuring Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth films) as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella) as Prince Henry in the leading role, the film also stars Oscar nominee Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont, the first lady president of the United States of America, Sarah Shahi, and Clifton Collins Jr. in pivotal roles.! The film is now streaming on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

    • The story is about Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman) and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), who share a complete disdain for one another.

    The cast also includes Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth and Juan Castano. The film is produced by Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti. Michael Riley McGrath and Michael S. Constable also join as executive producers.

