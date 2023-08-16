Taylor Zakhar Perez And Nicholas Galitzine's Red, White & Royal Blue Trends At Number One Position Worldwide

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine starrer queer romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue has been grabbing all attention. The film, based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller of the same name, was released on August 11 exclusively on Prime Video. The film marks the writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance). And now there is good news that the highly anticipated film has broken records and is trending on Prime Video on number one.

Red, White & Royal Blue secures 79% Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 95% from the audiences, the film is being loved for its sensitive approach towards the LGBTQIA+ community, on-point humor and phenomenal chemistry between the leads. With a stellar cast featuring Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth films) as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella) as Prince Henry in the leading role, the film also stars Oscar nominee Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont, the first lady president of the United States of America, Sarah Shahi, and Clifton Collins Jr. in pivotal roles.! The film is now streaming on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.