Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine's Red, White & Royal Blue Trailer Out, Fans Call It 'Iconic'

The trailer for the Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine starrer queer romantic comedy Red, White and Royal Blue released on Thursday night. The film, based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times best seller of the same name, will release on August 11 exclusively on Prime Video.

The story is about Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman) and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), who share a complete disdain for one another.

Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time.

Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce". But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

The trailer has created quite a buzz among the fans of the book and Taylor Zakhar Perez. The actor became an audience favorite when he portrayed Marco Valentin Peña in The Kissing Booth 2.

One fan wrote in the comments section, “Everything about this is iconic! I can tell that the film is going to be as cheesy, funny, and romantic as the novel. This romcom is definitely for the history books." Another wrote, “Nick and Alex seem to have incredible chemistry… I am so excited for this movie August 11th needs to come fast I cannot wait much longer."