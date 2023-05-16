TDP Invites JR. NTR For Centenary Celebrations Of NT Rama Rao

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has sent an invitation to Junior NTR for the centenary celebrations of the late Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. The commemorative meeting will be held in Hyderabad on May 20. The RRR fame superstar is the grandson of NT Rama Rao and the nephew of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. This is the first time in several years that TDP has extended an invitation to the Jr. NTR, who helped them in campaigning for the election in 2009. After this, he distanced himself from politics to focus more on his film career. NTR’s elder brother Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and daughter Purandeswari are also invited, in addition to the RRR superstar. He is invited to the festival by festival committee chairperson TD Janardhan and NTR’s younger son Ramakrishna.

For the longest time, the fans of Jr. NTR and activists of TDP have been clashing swords on social media and seem to be vertically divided on this platform. This debate got intensified when TDP hosted the NTR centenary meeting near Vijayawada and invited the Superstar Rajinikanth rather than Jr. NTR. TDP has planned to organise 100 meetings to celebrate the centenary of the founder of the party and late Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.

Advertisement

While the actor’s fans are complaining about the possibility of TDP sidelining the actor, Naidu’s followers allege that Jr. NTR has been discretely supporting YSRCP, thanks to his association with the former Minister, Kodali Nani.

Hence, to keep these issues at bay, the souvenir committee was formed by the party and was chaired by Chandrababu Naidu to discuss extending the invitation to the family members of NTR. Following this, TD Janardhan, TDP Political Secretary and one of Chandrababu Naidu’s trusted associates, along with Nandamuri Ramakrishna, who is regarded as the family’s head, invited Jr NTR to the NTR centenary celebrations in Hyderabad.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 20, which also happens to be Jr NTR’s birthday, making it even more meaningful for everyone involved.