'Tearful Tribute': Mohanlal Reacts To Malayalam Producer PKR Pillai's Death

One of the most popular producers in the Malayalam film industry, PKR Pillai, passed away on May 16 at the age of 92. It was reported that the veteran producer passed away in Kerala due to an age-related ailment. He was considered one of the most respectable people in the industry. Now, megastar Mohanlal has paid condolences to the late producer. He called him his brother and even said that his name should be written in golden letters in Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal penned an emotional note on the demise of the producer. He wrote, “My dear Pillai Chettan, who is like my elder brother, has left this world. I came to know this heartbreaking news while in Chennai, related to the movie Malaikottai Vaaliban. The name PKR Pillai is written in golden script in the history of Malayalam cinema. The humanist who raised the hands of many artists, including me, by producing many good movies that time will remember forever. How many loving moments with Pillai Chettan come to mind at this moment? The love and encouragement given by Pillai Chettan for my growth as an actor are indescribable. He has had a big share. Tearful tributes to that great personality in Malayalam cinema."

PKR Pillai made various classics like Shobhraj, Chithram, Vandanam, Arhatha, Kizhakkunarum Pakshi, Aham, and Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan. He produced a film titled Chithram in 1988. It was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Mohanlal in the lead role. It became the first film in the history of Malayalam cinema to have a theatrical run of 365 days. At the 100th-day celebration of the film, PKR Pillai gifted a Maruti car to Mohanlal and an ambassador to Priyadarshan.

Many people on social media have also offered condolences to the late producer. There were posts on Twitter thanking him for his contribution to Malayalam cinema.

There were rumours that the legendary producer was going through financial difficulties in the last phase of his life. He also lost his son, Sidhu R Pillai, in Goa in 2018.