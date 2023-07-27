Teaser Of Malayalam Film Digital Village Based On 'Incredible True Story' Out

Debutants Fahad Nandu and Ulsav Rajeev have written and directed the Malayalam film Digital Village produced by Yulin Productions. Manorama Music Songs unveiled the teaser of this film on July 24. It shows a group of three friends who try their best to spread digital literacy in their village. It is not an easy task for the three men as the villagers stick firmly to their traditional belief system.

The tagline “An Incredible True Story" has further piqued the excitement around this film. The makers have not disclosed that the film is based on which true story. The teaser is replete with glimpses of humorous moments as well that can guarantee a feel-good film. The set-up of the village is depicted on the Kerala-Karnataka border. Fahad and Ulsav have roped in newcomers, mostly from Seethangoli and Kumbala villages for the acting part.

Social media users were enthralled to see makers coming up with a novel concept in cinema and wished all the best for their success. A user commented, “So thrilled and looking forward to this masterpiece from Ulsav Rajeev and team.." Another commented that this teaser was enjoyable to watch, unlike the other teasers. A user also appreciated the soothing music composed by Hari SR.

Digital Village stars actors like Hrishikesh, Vyshnav, Amrith K Shanth, Abhina Vijayan, Prajitha Ashik Murali and Suresh EG. Suresh Babu Kannom, Hareesh Pallikandam, MC Mohanan, CP Shubha and Indira K have also acted in this movie. On the technical front, Sreekanth PM has handled the cinematography while Manu Shaju is in charge of the editing.

Fahad Nandu, the director of Digital Village, has shared more updates about this film on Instagram.