]Navya Nair and Saiju Kurup-starrer Malayalam film Janaki Jaane’s teaser was unveiled by Scube Films on YouTube on March 24. The teaser shows Navya’s character dealing with anxiety disorder and requests everyone to understand her condition. The audience was left in splits because of the way Navya conveyed the nuances of a character dealing with anxiety. At one point, she forgets that she is dealing with anxiety and mindlessly switches off the lights. She remembers her medical condition the very next moment and rushes out of the room frightened. The teaser ends with Saiju asking her whether she feels scared. According to the cine buffs, they could relate to the plotline of Janaki Jaane, which can be seen from the response received by the teaser. It has garnered more than 1,00,000 views so far.

Apart from an out-of-the-box storyline, social media users pointed out that Navya has also emerged as one of the show stealers in this teaser. Despite the users getting only a small glimpse of Janaki Jaane, they loved how Navya tried her best to make the character realistic.

Many users will also be looking forward to what Janaki Jaane’s director Aniesh Upaasana has to offer, as he is making his comeback after 6 years. In a conversation with OTT play, Aniesh said that Janaki Jaane is a feel-good family entertainer narrated with humorous situations.

According to Aniesh, many people will surely be familiar with the subject of this film, but it has not been told before. He told the portal that, “Saiju chettan plays a road contractor while Navya will be seen as a printing press employee. The former approaches her with a marriage proposal and what happens next forms the plot."

Aniesh didn’t have a successful track record as a filmmaker. His films Popcorn, Second and Matinee were box office disappointments. The audience will be eager to know whether the filmmaker could break the flop spree with Janaki Jaane or not.

