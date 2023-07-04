Teaser Of Prabhas-starrer Salaar To Be Out On July 6, Check Its KGF 2 Connection

Prabhas’ upcoming period action thriller Salaar has been in the news for a long time now, courtesy of its storyline and the star cast. Makers are now going to amp up the curiosity by dropping its teaser on July 6 at 05:12 pm. Now, some of the users are contemplating that Salaar might have a connection with the film KGF 2. What prompted them to reach this conclusion?

Fans have observed that the climax of KGF 2, where Navy Officers attacked Rocky Bhai (Yash), occurred at 05:12 pm. Thus this time can be the common thread that connects Salaar’s teaser and the climax of KGF 2.

Not only the time, several theories have emerged in the past which sought to establish a common link between both films. Some of the KGF fans have pointed out the similarity of the presence of Farman (played by Saran Shakthi), a character in both movies. According to fans, Farman will be shown playing the role of Salaar and he will take revenge for the death of Rocky. Also, actress Easwari Rao has been roped in to play the role of Prabhas’ mother. She had also played the mother to Farman’s character in the KGF franchise.