Teaser Of Salaar To Be Released With Prabhas’ Adipurush? What We Know

Telugu star Prabhas has two major releases this year. He will very soon be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, a film with a high production value based on the Ramayana. After that, he will be seen in Prashanth Neel’s action-packed thriller Salaar. Anticipation for both films is very high and since Prashant Neel achieved pan-India success with the KGF films, it remains to be seen if he can weave magic again with Salaar. While the countdown for the release of Adipurush has already begun, fans of Prabhas may have a double dose of ecstasy at the theatres.

Both Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s fans have been waiting for the teaser of Salaar to be released for a very long time. In fact, many fans had protested about not enough information being given out about the movie, with one fan even writing an open letter to Prashanth Neel about the same. The wait may finally be over. According to the latest buzz, the first teaser of Salaar will be attached to the theatrical reel of Adipurush.

Although no official confirmation of this development has been made yet, sources say fans might be able to get a glimpse of Salaar in the theatres before the screening of Adipurush. If it turns out to be true, it will be a huge treat for Prabhas fans. Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in main roles. Adipurush hits the big screen on June 16.

Prabhas has some intriguing projects in the works, apart from these two. For Maruthi’s movie, Prabhas has finished one schedule of shooting.

He’ll appear as a villain in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo as well. He also has Spirit by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Arjun Reddy. In the high-octane action comedy, he will play the part of a brutal police officer. Once Vanga wraps up the shooting for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, the movie will begin production in November. Nag Ashwin’s Project K, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, is another ambitious project.