Teaser Of Sathyaraj And Vasanth Ravi-starrer Telugu Film Weapon Out

The makers of the Telugu movie Weapon have finally released the much-anticipated teaser of the film. The movie stars actors Sathyaraj and Vasanth Ravi in the lead roles. It is written and directed by Guhan Senniappan. The teaser promises a superhuman saga to the audience, in which the actor Sathyaraj seems to possess telekinetic powers. Music composer Gibran’s background score and Prabhu Raghav’s cinematography is the highlight of this action-packed teaser. The editing of the movie is done by Nash.

The Weapon teaser showcases Vasanth Ravi and Sathyaraj in the never-seen-before look and character. As per the teaser, it is believed that there is a search going on for the superhuman. Both actors seem to possess supernatural skills. Actor Rajiv Menon is seen in a negative role in the film. Weapon movie will be released in five languages- Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. The release date and other details of the movie will be announced soon. Take a look at the teaser here: