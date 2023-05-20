Teaser of Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam Teaser Unveiled In 4 Languages

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated pan-India film Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The makers released the teaser of the film at an event on May 19.

The teaser was unveiled in Hindi and three South Indian languages.

Four superstars from different industries unveiled the teaser for the film. The Telugu teaser of the film was released by Nani, Rakshit Shetty unveiled the Kannada teaser, Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled the Malayalam teaser and Hrithik Roshan released the Hindi teaser of the film.

Hrithik Roshan shared the teaser on Twitter. He wrote, “It’s an honour to present the Hindi Teaser of #ARM, an ambitious cinematic experience being crafted by some of the most stellar minds of the Malayalam film industry. One story, Three timelines, here’s the #ARMTeaser."

Advertisement

The teaser of the debutant director Jithin Lal’s film opens with a young girl requesting a bedtime story about Maniyan (Tovino’s character) from her grandmother. The grandmother is surprised and wonders why the girl is interested in this story at such an odd hour. The scene shifts to a village where people are fighting, and Tovino Thomas narrowly escapes a bullet. The film’s story is set in northern Kerala, where the actor will be seen playing three characters from different generations. These characters are named Maniyan, Kunjikelu and Ajayan and their aim is to protect the most important treasure of their land.

Tovino Thomas is seen in a serious and rough look in the teaser.

Earlier in an interview, Tovino Thomas revealed that the film will have three teasers and one trailer. The three teasers will talk about the three characters played by him from different generations. He also added that he has a lot of expectations from the film as it is his first pan-India project.

Apart from Tovino, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh and Surabhi Lakshmi as the female leads. It also has Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Nisthar Sait, Jagadish, Pramod Shetty, Aju Varghese and Sudheesh in prominent roles.