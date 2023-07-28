Tejashri Pradhan Set To Grace Small Screen Once Again With A New Serial On Star Pravah

Tejashri Pradhan, a beloved name in the television industry, gained fame through her memorable roles in popular soap operas like Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi and Aggabai Sasubai. Not only a television star, but she has also showcased her acting prowess in notable films such as Ti Saddhya Kay Karte, Babloo Bachelor, and Asehi Ekada Vhave, among others. After a brief hiatus from the small screen, Tejashri delighted her fans with a recent Instagram post, announcing her comeback to television.

Advertisement

In the Instagram post shared on Thursday, Tejashri revealed that she will soon grace the small screen on Star Pravah. The caption read, “Your Favourite actress is going to meet you soon in a new serial on Star Pravah #staytuned #TejashriPradhanOnStarPravah #ShubhangiGokhaleOnStarPravah #TejashriPradhan #ShubhangiGokhale." The news of her return has sparked excitement among her fans, evident from the 35 thousand likes and numerous comments expressing anticipation and affection.

Tejashri’s acting skills have earned her a dedicated fan following since her days in “Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi." Many admirers fondly remember her performances and eagerly await her comeback. While the post has garnered attention, the details about the upcoming soap opera and Tejashri’s role are yet to be officially confirmed.

Aside from her acting career, Tejashri is committed to maintaining her physical fitness, and she often shares workout videos to motivate her fans. In a recent Instagram reel posted on Tuesday, she showcased her dedication to fitness with High-Intensity Workouts like deadlifts, single snatchers, and devil press. The video received immense love from her social media followers, accumulating over 4 thousand likes, and her admirers have showered appreciation in the comment section.