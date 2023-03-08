Home » Movies » Tejasswi Prakash Auditioned for Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2? Actress Says 'I Deserve Better...'

Tejasswi Prakash Auditioned for Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2? Actress Says 'I Deserve Better...'

Tejasswi Prakash also talked about getting 'permission' from her beau Karan Kundrra to film certain scenes. Read to know what she has to say.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 09:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Tejasswi Prakash also made her Marathi debut last year with the film, Mann Kasturi Re. (Photos: Instagram)
Ever since Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, she is on a success spree. The actress’ Naagin 6 is one of the most popular shows. She also made her Marathi debut last year with the film, Mann Kasturi Re. Later, it was also reported that Tejasswi Prakash auditioned for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2.

In a recent interview, Tejasswi was asked about the same when she shared a cryptic response and mentioned that the ‘platform does not matter’ to her as an actor.  She went on to say that she ‘deserves a better role’ because she is not somebody from a ‘different field’ who is trying to venture into acting.

“I am not going to name any film in particular. I am not a person who is a reality star or social media influencer who is trying to get into acting. I am an actor. I am an artist, and I am going to do what I am good at. That’s why, for me, the platform really doesn’t matter. But I am going to take up things in the future that let me do what my job is,"  Tejasswi told Zoom TV.

“I shouldn’t be given anything lesser because I am not a person from a different field who is trying to come into this. I deserve a better role. I deserve a meaty role, because that is what I am able to do as an artist. I think anything less than something that lets me perform is really beneath me," the actress added.

In the same interview, Tejasswi also talked about getting ‘permission’ from her beau Karan Kundrra to film certain scenes. “I also want to clear that It was always my choice, I have never taken permission. But I will be lying if I say that I have not taken decisions keeping him and my family in mind," she shared.

Dream Girl was released in 2019. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead. It revolved around a man named Karamveer who gets a job at a call center as he could speak in a woman’s voice. However, he soon lands in a trouble.

