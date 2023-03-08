Home » Movies » Tejasswi Prakash Says She Wants To Keep Her Marriage Plans With Karan Kundrra 'Secret' Because...

Tejasswi Prakash Says She Wants To Keep Her Marriage Plans With Karan Kundrra 'Secret' Because...

Tejasswi Prakash's comments come days after Karan Kundrra also mentioned that he is ready to marry his ladylove in March this year.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 07:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. (Photo: Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. (Photo: Instagram)

Ever since Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other, they are often asked about their marriage plans. TejRan fans are super excited to see them as ‘Mr and Mrs’. Therefore, in a recent interview, the Naagin 6 actress was asked about their wedding speculations. Tejasswi mentioned that she wants to keep her marriage plans ‘secret’ and does not want to talk about it until it actually happens. She also admitted that getting married is ‘very important’ to her.

“I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life. So, getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret. We are going strong, and I am enjoying each other’s company," Tejasswi told Zoom TV.

Interestingly, Tejasswi’s comments come days after Karan also mentioned that he is ready to marry his ladylove in March this year but for that, both of them should be free from their respective work commitments.

“Mei toh March me karne ko tayaar hu (I am ready to marry in March this year too)," he told Radio City as he also talked about how their families also approved of them after their Bigg Boss 15 stint. “Uske baad inhone jaake Naagin sign kar liya. Inka Naagin khatam hone ko nahi aara hai. Itna successful season dene ki kya zaroorat thi. (After that she signed Naagin 6. It is not ending because of its success)," the actor added. “Kab hai aapke pass time (When do you have time)?" Karan further questioned Tejasswi.

Besides this, Kundrra was asked if they will have a destination wedding to which the actor joked, “Iss time pe toh kahi bhi hojaye, Film City me karne ko tayaar hu ya set pe bhi karne tayaar hu (For now, I am ready to marry anywhere. I am ready to marry in Film City also or on the sets of our show)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

first published: March 08, 2023, 07:52 IST
last updated: March 08, 2023, 07:52 IST
