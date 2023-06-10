Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday Special: A Quick Look At Naagin Actress's Net Worth

Tejasswi Prakash, a renowned actress in Marathi and Hindi television, has become extremely successful and is now among the highest-earning actresses. After her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, her wealth and popularity have soared. With a career spanning since 2012, she has gained a significant following and is widely cherished as one of the beloved stars in the television business. Tejasswi Prakash turned 30 on Saturday and on the occasion of her birthday, let us take a look at her net worth and her career.

Tejasswi Prakash stepped into the world of acting with her debut in the TV series 2612. Following that, she appeared in the film Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. Tejasswi Prakash gained significant recognition for her portrayals of Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini (2015-16) and Diya Singh in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya (2017-18). She showcased her adventurous side by participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in 2020 on Colors TV.

According to reports, Tejasswi Prakash’s estimated net worth is believed to be around Rs 25 crore. She is expected to continue being among the highest-earning actresses in showbiz. Her annual income is approximately Rs 2 crore, equivalent to over 15 lakhs per month, as per reports.

After emerging as the winner of season 15 of the reality show Bigg Boss, Tejasswi Prakash experienced a significant shift in her career. She has now risen to become one of the most highly compensated actresses in the television industry.