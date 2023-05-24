Telugu Actor Naresh Reveals Cute Nick Name Of His Wife Pavitra Lokesh

Actor Naresh and his wife Pavitra Lokesh are quite busy these days promoting their upcoming Telugu film Malli Pelli, which is all set to hit the theatres on May 26. The couple won millions of hearts when a video surfaced on the internet where Pavithra gave “cute looks towards Naresh" at a recent promotional event. The video shows the couple answering several questions to media persons.

One of them asked if he found Pavitra Lokesh cute. To this, Naresh replied, “I call Pavitra Lokesh cutely Amul. I still think she is a cute mom." Actress Pavitra, who was also on the stage, burst into laughter after hearing the words of her husband.

Pavitra Lokesh said, “I am starting a new life and I need all your blessings. Not everyone gets a chance to start a new life, but I did." She added, “Naresh and I are ready to rebuild our lives. We have relaunched Vijay Krishna Movies."

Advertisement

Pavithra added that many good movies are going to come out from the production company.

Malli Pelli will be released in both Telugu and Kannada. The film is based on the true-life events of Naresh and Pavitra’s dramatic marriage and has gained significant media attention. It has been written and directed by MS Raju and produced by Naresh himself through Vijayakrishna Movies.

The teaser and trailer for Malli Pelli have already wowed audiences, and several of its songs have received an excellent response. One can wonder, though, why the audience should watch a film based on someone’s personal tale. This question has been answered by Naresh.

The actor suggested two reasons why people should see the film. To begin with, Malli Pelli is the first South Indian film to focus on the love story of a middle-aged couple. Second, as said by Naresh, the film depicts not only their love story, but the love story of every adult individual.