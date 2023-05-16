Telugu Actor Sharwanand BREAKS OFF Engagement With Rakshita Reddy? Team Strongly Reacts

Known for his versatility and charm, Telugu actor Sharwanand surprised his fans with his engagement to Rakshita Reddy, a techie based in the United States. In January the actor left fans stunned when he shared the pictures from the ceremony on social media. The grand occasion held in Hyderabad was attended by close friends and family, lending an intimate atmosphere to the occasion. Celebrities like Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Akhil Akkineni graced the event, showering their blessings and well wishes upon the couple.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding the engagement of Sharwanand and Rakshita, the passing months brought a noticeable absence of updates regarding their wedding plans. This information vacuum gave rise to reports suggesting that the marriage between the couple had been called off. Speculations and rumours quickly spread, leaving fans in a state of confusion, yearning for the truth behind the swirling hearsay.

In response to the escalating rumours, Sharwanand’s team has come forward to address the matter and provide clarity. Refuting the claims, the actor’s team, in an interview with Hyderabad Times, said, “It’s not true at all that Sharwanand and Rakshita have broken up; they’re happy together. Sharwanand has been busy shooting for his upcoming film with Sriram Adittya. In fact, he just completed a 40-day schedule in London and came back to India only a few days ago. He wanted to complete his work commitments before embarking on this new journey."

The team further informed that the families will soon meet to fix a wedding date and an official announcement will be made soon.Sharwanand, in January, along with his engagement pictures wrote, “I found the one for me." The pictures took the Internet by storm and the chemistry between the couple was quite visible. Since then, the fans have been waiting for the wedding date to be announced.

Sharwanand will soon be seen in his next project with director Sriram Adittya. The film produced by TG Vishwa Prasad is being made under People Media Factory and is likely to make a strong place for Sharwanand in the industry as the most talented actor. Sharwanand, known for his versatility and remarkable performances, has garnered a strong fan base over the years. With each project, he has showcased his ability to portray diverse characters with depth and conviction. This upcoming collaboration with director Sriram Adittya holds great promise as it brings together two creative minds known for their penchant for storytelling and innovative narratives.