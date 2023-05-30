Telugu Actor Sharwanand Meets With Minor Accident, Tweets He Is ‘Absolutely Safe’ Now

Telugu actor-producer Sharwanand met with a minor car accident near Film Nagar crossroads in Hyderabad on May 28. According to reports, the Range Rover he was riding lost control and overturned. The SUV went on to hit a barrier but Sharwanand escaped with minor injuries. The bystanders who were present on the spot rushed him to a private hospital. On that same day, Sharwanand gave his fans a sigh of relief after he tweeted updating them about his health condition. The 39-year-old assured fans that he was “absolutely safe and sound."

“There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident. I am absolutely safe and sound at home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone," Sharwanand wrote.

Fans poured their best wishes on the actor, wishing him a speedy recovery in the comment section. Many of them wrote, “Take care, Anna."

Another user was thankful that Sharwanand was in perfect health and commented, “Good to know you’re good." “Take care Sharwanad anna… waiting for your new movie," came another remark.

This year in January, Sharwanand announced his engagement to Rakshitha Reddy, the granddaughter of Telugu Desam Party politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy. The star-studded engagement ceremony was attended by big names in the film fraternity including Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

After their engagement, there was almost no update on their marriage but that has changed in recent months. Latest reports suggest that Sharwanand is ready to walk down the aisle with Rakshitha on June 2, in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

On the work front, Sharwanand has collaborated with filmmaker Sriram Adittya for an untitled project, tentatively titled Sharwanand 35. The film team recently wrapped up a 40-day filming schedule in London.