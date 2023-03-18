Telugu film Parari, starring actors Yogeshwar, Athidhi and Suman, will release in the cinema halls on March 30. This has been revealed in the trailer of this film, which was recently unveiled by the team in a press meet. Going by its trailer, the film seems like a love story replete with all the necessary elements of a mass entertainer. Audience appreciated the trailer and opined that films with unique concepts like Parari should definitely reach the audience.

According to the audiences, there are several points in this film which have prompted them to watch this film in theatres. Viewers are excited to see actor Yogeshwaar, who will make his debut in the entertainment industry with this Sai Sivaji directorial. Yogeshwar is the son of Parari’s producer GVV Giri. Mahith Narayan’s background music has also been lauded by the users.

Veteran actors Suman and Makarand Deshpande will also essay important roles in this film. It is produced by Shri Sankara Arts Banner.

Parari’s trailer has gone viral with more than 10 lakh views.

The cast and crew of Parari are excited about the result of their film at the box office. This could be seen in their statements given at the press meet, held for its poster and trailer launch. Suman said that every crew member has worked really hard for the success of this film. He was especially all praises for the debutante Yogeshwaar.

Suman said that it was commendable how Yogeshwaar had balanced his both studies and acting. Despite a busy schedule, he said that Yogeshwar had managed to give an excellent performance in this film. Suman said that Parari would surely turn out to be a great success at the box office.

The film’s music director Mahith Narayan also felt that Yogeshwar had given his hundred percent best in this film. Mahith also appreciated producer GVV Giri’s contribution to the film and said that he didn’t compromise on the quality of the film. According to Mahith, Sai Sivaji should be appreciated as well for finishing the shooting of Parari within the budget set by the producers.

