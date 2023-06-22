Telugu Actress Apsara Rani Visits Ram Gopal Varma's New Office in Hyderabad

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his fantastic work in the Telugu film industry, in addition to Hindi and Kannada language films and television. He has made films across different genres, including parallel cinema and docudramas. Some of his most notable works include Shiva, Satya, Company, Rangeela, Bhoot, Sarkar, and more. Ram Gopal Varma, aka RGV, is known to be blunt and openly expresses his opinions in public.

Recently, the ace director opened an office in Hyderabad and named it RGV Den. It was reported that actress Apsara Rani went there to meet him. She has shared a series of pictures from her visit on social media. She is seen posing around the office wearing different types of clothes, including a few bikinis. In one of the pictures, Apsara is seen standing next to the director wearing a white shirt. As soon as she posted the pictures, they went viral on social media.

Netizens had diverse reactions after looking at the pictures. While some people criticised both of them for creating obscenity on social media, others were delighted to see their favorite director.