Telugu Actress Divi Vadthya Flaunts Her Back In Black Cotton Saree

Bigg Boss Telugu fame Divi Vadthya is now one of the leading actresses in the Telugu entertainment industry. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, the diva is also known for her amazing style sense. Recently, she shared a picture from her latest photoshoot which is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

In the photo, she can be seen dressed up in a traditional avatar. She wore a black colour cotton saree without a blouse and is seen flaunting her back and completing her look with a messy bun. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Counting the days with the setting sun. Waiting for your arrival. The waiting I have been doing for you."

Seeing the post, fans filled the comments section with praise. One social media user wrote, “Beautiful." Another user commented, “Marvelous." Some users also showered her with heart and fire emojis.

Well, Divi loves traditional outfits, and her Instagram handle is proof. A few days back, the actress shared another couple of photos from a rainy afternoon. In the photographs, she was seen wearing a mustard yellow silk saree which she teamed with a multicoloured blouse. The actress opted for a nude makeup look and tied her long hair in a braid. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings, green bangles and a matching bindi.

In the first photo, she was seen posing with a white colour floral-printed bag in the middle of the street. In the next one, she was seen holding a multicoloured umbrella along with her bag as she posed for the camera.