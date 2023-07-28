Telugu Actress Ketika Sharma Embraces Elegance In A White Shimmery Saree; See Pics

Telugu actress Ketika Sharma always manages to stay in the limelight for her acting skills and sartorial choices. She ticks all the boxes with her striking style sense and makeup. She recently shared glimpses of her look from the pre-release event of Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan. Ketika looked ravishingly gorgeous, wearing a shimmery white netted transparent saree with silver embellishments.

She paired the garment with a blouse having floral imprints and chose silver-coloured jhumkas and rings for the accessories part. She opted for dewy makeup and kept her hair open, as she happily posed for the lens. Ketika Sharma treated her fans to these pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Au clair de lune." Her caption refers to a popular French children’s song.

Fans were impressed with her pictures and commented that they can’t take their eyes off her. Many users dropped red-heart and fire emoticons in the comment section. Some of the fans commented that they aspire to meet Ketika someday.