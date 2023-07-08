Telugu Actress Lakshmi Manchu On Lack Of Opportunities In Films

Lakshmi Manchu has proven her acting mettle with films like Dongata and Gundello Godari. She has also worked as a filmmaker and producer as well. Lakshmi has become a hot topic of discussion with one of her recent interviews with a portal. In the interview, she expressed regret over the fact that Telugu actresses are not being provided good acting opportunities. Lakshmi said why can’t filmmakers provide opportunities to actresses like Bindhu Madhavi, Niharika Konidela, Shivani Rajashekar, and Shivathmika Rajashekar? Lakshmi questioned what these actresses lack as an artist. According to her, makers are not interested in taking Telugu heroines and only prefer Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada actresses. She said that she had left her work in Hollywood films to take care of her daughter Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand. Lakshmi further said that she can resume her work in Hollywood as Vidya is 9 years old.

Lakshmi is currently occupied with a couple of films including Agni Nakshatram, directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla. She will share the screen space with one of the celebrated actors and her father Mohan Babu in this movie. Samuthirakani, Chitra Shukla, Siddique, Viswant Duddumpudi and the director Krishna Malla will also act in this film. Krishna Malla and Diamond Ratna Babu are associated with Agni Nakshatram as writers. In an interview with Film Companion, Lakshmi said that Agni Nakshatram is the most special film in her life. She also said that it was difficult to work with her father and everyone would remain quiet when he arrived on the sets. She added that she also remained silent because, on the set, he is the ‘actor Mohan Babu’ and not her father. Lakshmi also revealed that when she was acting in a scene with her father, he forgot his lines ten times.

Backed by Manchu Entertainment and Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures, Agni Nakshatram is currently in the post-production stage. Lakshmi Manchu unveiled the first glimpse of this film on February 13. It shows her playing a cop.