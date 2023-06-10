Telugu Actress Sadaa Breaks The Internet With Her All-Black Desi Look

Sadaf Mohammed Sayed, commonly known as Sadaa in the Telugu film industry, never misses a chance to captivate us with her amazing acting skills as well as jaw-dropping fashion escapades. The actress serves some major style goals especially when it comes to her desi looks. And the most recent round of photographs has lit up the Internet.

The diva was seen in a black netted saree from the House of Olives By Shashi. The ensemble had embellishments going all over. She carried this beautiful saree with a matching full sleeves blouse with major embroidery around the neck and sleeves. As the entire outfit was super shiny, she kept everything subtle. The actress wore earrings from Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery. Sadaa added a little smokiness to her eyes that looked stunning.

As soon as the actress dropped these gorgeous pictures, fans filled the comments section with love and compliments. One of them wrote, “Looking so beautiful and gorgeous." Another wrote, “You look beautiful." One more commented, “I love you, Sadaa!"

For those of you who don’t know, Sadaa is quite passionate about wildlife and she has even created an Instagram profile only to share her love and passion for Wildlife. Recently, the actress was on an expedition with Ecotrailz with her brother Ratish Nair.

She was seen in one of the coolest avatars of hers. She wore a blue round-neck T-shirt along with olive green cargo pants. She also added some camouflage prints on the outfit by adding a cap and a full sleeve T-shirt inside the blue one.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Some candids, some poses! Clicked by my bhai Ratish on an expedition with Ecotrailz."