Telugu Actress Surekha Vani Worried Over Drug Case's Impact On Her Family, Career

The Tollywood drugs case, which created a stir on the internet a few years ago, exposed the involvement of several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. Now, there is a new scandal involving small-screen celebrities currently making waves. KP Choudhary, a well-known figure in Tollywood and among small-screen celebrities, gained popularity at a young age by distributing Rajinikanth’s film Kabali in Telugu. However, he hasn’t experienced much success in film distribution and has now ventured into a different business by opening a club in Goa.

Following his active social life in Hyderabad, KP Choudhary was often seen partying with actresses, and numerous pictures from these gatherings flooded Instagram. However, the situation took a drastic turn when Cyberabad Police recently arrested KP Choudhary for alleged involvement in drug peddling.

Advertisement

The news broke out on the night of June 23, triggering widespread speculation that Ashu Reddy and Surekha Vani might also be implicated in the case. The media was abuzz with these rumours surrounding their potential involvement in the drug peddling investigation.

In the video, Surekha Vani emphasized that she and her family are not linked to the allegations that are being made against them. She expressed concern about the negative impact these accusations have had on her career, prospects, the well-being of their children, and the overall stability of their family.

In response to the allegations, Ashu Reddy promptly stated her social media platforms. She expressed her discontent with the public disclosure of her contact number and refuted the accusations made against her, demanding concrete evidence.