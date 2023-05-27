Telugu Director K Vasu Passes Away; Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Tweet Condolences

Veteran director K Vasu died on May 26 at KIMS hospital in Hyderabad after suffering from kidney-related ailments. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few days. Many celebrities from the Telugu film industry have expressed their condolences on the filmmaker’s demise. Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted that senior filmmaker K Vasu is no more. In his tweet, he wrote that the late film director is the man behind movies like Pranam Khareedu, Thodu Dongalu, Allullostunnaru, and Kothala Rayudu. Chiranjeevi added that he acted in these films during the initial days of his career while also expressing condolences to the family.

Actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan tweeted, “May the soul of Shri K Vasu rest in peace". Pawan Kalyan, also known as the Power Star, shared a press release after K Vasu’s demise. He penned that we will not forget K Vasu, the director of Pranam Khareedu which starred Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Pawan Kalyan further added that K Vasu’s film Sri Shirdi Sai Baba Mahathyam played an important role in shedding light on the life of saint Sri Sai Baba. According to the actor, the filmmaker could direct films that were both entertaining while also striking a chord with the audience emotionally.

The mortal remains of K Vasu have been brought to his residence in Film Nagar from KIMS Hospitals at 6 AM today, May 27. The final rites will be performed tomorrow at noon in Hyderabad’s Mahaprasthanam.

K Vasu’s last directed film was the 2004 romance drama Intlo Srimathi Veedhilo Kumari. The film was released in the theatres on August 13, 2004. The film revolved around a girl, who runs away from home seeking shelter. Soon, she meets a musician and they agree to stay together pretending to be husband and wife. The change of events that happens after the two people meet, forms the premise of the K Vasu directorial.

Intlo Srimathi Veedhilo Kumari received mixed reviews from the audience. Mohammad Ali, Tanikella Bharani, and Brahmanandam played important roles in the film.