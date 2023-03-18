Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram starter Telugu film Balagam was released on March 3. The movie has been getting a good response from the audience as well as critics. And the fact that director Venu Yeldandi has shown the movie in the backdrop of Telangana villages, people in rural areas are connecting with it a lot.

In view of the good domestic response, preparations are reportedly being made to release Balagam in the overseas markets as well. Today, let’s take a look at the film’s box office collections in 2 weeks. Here’s the area-wise breakup of the film’s collections in 14 days:

Telangana (Nizam) - Rs 9.46 crore gross

Advertisement

Rayalaseema (seeded) + Andhra Pradesh - Rs 5.41 crore gross

Telangana + Andhra Pradesh combined - Rs 14.87 crore gross (Rs 6.78 crore share)

Karnataka + Restoff India + Overseas - Rs 33 lakh gross

Worldwide- Rs 15.20 crore gross (Rs 6.94 crore share)

Earlier, Balagam collected Rs 1.15 crore worldwide as part of its pre-release business.

Balagam’s pre-release ceremony was held on February 28 in Telangana’s Sircilla town. Telangana Information technology & Communications Minister KT Rama Rao was the chief guest at the event.

In 2023, after Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy and Varisu, Balagam has become the 7th highest-grossing film so far.

On Friday, Priyadarshi tweeted his reaction after Prasad Nimmakayala, Vice President - Telugu Movies ZEE Studios, praised the movie. “I cried with #Balagam, I laughed…Respect doubled my dear friend @priyadarshi_i @kavyakalyanram @dopvenu @LyricsShyam @DilRajuProdctns," Nimmakayala wrote. To this, Priyadarshi replied, “Thanks so much, @lemonsprasad sir. Your kind words are truly motivating! Quote Tweet Prasad Nimmakayala."

Balgam recently had its special screening at Mahabubnagar Grammar School at AVD theatre.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Balagam has been produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy under the banner of Dil Raju Productions. It also features actors Sudhakar Reddy and Muraleedhar Goud in important roles. Bheems Ceciroleo has given music for the film and the cinematography has been handled by Acharya Venu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here