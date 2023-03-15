Telugu movie O Saathiya, starring Aryan Gowra and Mishti Chakravarty, has been making headlines since its announcement. O Saathiya is currently in the final stages of post-production. The makers have surprised the viewers and released a new song titled Nelamedha Lene. The song is a delightful, romantic melody, with a light and breezy feel. The music is composed by Vinod Kumar, while the lyrics are penned by Anantha Sriram. Yazin Nizar has lent his voice to this beautiful melody. The combination of music and vocals makes this song a great combo. Anee Master’s dance choreography further enhances the visual appeal of the song. The song is set against a backdrop of common locations like roads and temples, which gives it a relatable touch.

Nelamedha Lene is currently trending all over social media. Hearing the song, viewers have given their feedback in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Such true lyrics to feel the soul; hats off to the director." Another one penned, “No words to say about this song, simply loved it". “I already added this song to my favourite list; listening, again and again, it’s in the loop," commented a third user. Many showered heart emojis too.

O Saathiya is directed by Divya Bhavana and bankrolled by Chandana Katta of Thanvika Jashwika Creations. This romantic entertainer revolves around a love story of a couple that starts when they are just 19, and continues till they reach the age of 27 years. How the protagonists, Arjun and Keerthi, deal with their emotions at each stage of life and how they take steps forward in their careers is the main plot of the movie. Viewers are keeping high expectations from the movie. It will be interesting to watch how it rules the box office. The film’s release date has not been finalised yet.

This is the second movie of Aryan Gowra’s film career. He has made his debut with the zombie movie, G – Zombie. The movie tells the story of a team of young doctors who invent a vaccine to restrict the spreading of contagious diseases until Zombies get in their way. Mishti Chakravarty has done a good number of movies in the Telugu film industry as a lead actress.

