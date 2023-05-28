Telugu Star Sharwanand Involved in Road Accident, Car Overturned Near Hyderabad's Filmnagar: Report

Popular Telugu actor Sharwanand met with a road accident on Saturday night after his car lost control and collided with a road divider at Jubilee Hills. Following this mishap, social media went abuzz over concerns about the actor’s condition. Now Sharwanand has given a fresh update about his condition.

As per several reports, the actor’s Range Rover SUV rammed into a divider and got overturned at Filmnagar junction. After the accident, nearby residents came for Sharwanand’s aid and rushed him to the hospital to get him prompt medical treatment. The actor later took to his Twitter handle to inform all his fans about his well-being. He wrote, “There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident. I am absolutely safe and sound at home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone."

Meanwhile, a video of his car after the road accident has been doing the rounds of social media in which one could clearly see his car parked near the roadside and the airbags were deployed hinting that the collision must have been a massive one. Watch the video here:

Sharwanand got recently engaged to Rakshita Reddy, a US-based techie. He shared some of the most adorable pictures with her on Instagram. The Sreekaram actor was dressed in an off-white kurta and wore a pearl neck chain. His fiancee wore a pastel blue and baby pink sari with a heavily embellished beautiful pink blouse. A diamond choker around her neck accentuated her ravishingly beautiful look. In the photographs, they can be seen smiling and holding each other’s hands. The couple exchanged rings in a traditional ceremony held at Hyderabad.

Many celebrities from the Telugu film industry attended this event, including Sharwanand’s best friend and soon-to-be-parent Ram Charan with his wife Upasana. Another most talked about couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari also attended the event. Siddharth wore a printed kurta and a bandhgala, while Aditi looked drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow saree and green blouse.

Sharwanand’s followers will surely be interested to know more about his fiancée Rakshita. As stated in reports, Rakshita is a US-based software engineer and hails from a family of politicians. According to reports, the bride’s grandfather is the politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy, and her father Madhusudhan Reddy is a lawyer in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Details of her marriage with Sharwanand will also be announced soon.

Sharwanand will reportedly essay an important role in a film directed by Arjun Sarja, which earlier had actor Vishwak Sen in the lead. These reports emerged after Vishwak was removed from this project.