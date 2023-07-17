Telugu Version Of Vaaranam Aayiram Starring Suriya To Re-release After 15 Years

The trend of re-releasing old blockbusters has taken the film industry by storm, and even Tamil cinema has joined in. Among the highly anticipated re-releases is Suriya’s iconic film, Surya S/o Krishnan (Vaaranam Aayiram in Tamil). However, the film’s re-release date has now been postponed, disappointing eager fans.

Originally slated for release on July 21, with a USA release on July 19, the re-release of Surya S/o Krishnan has been pushed to August 4 due to a shortage of available theatres caused by multiple film releases in the coming week. While this delay may disappoint fans, it also demonstrates the high demand for the film.

Written and directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, the film features a stellar cast including Sameera Reddy, Simran, and Divya Spandana in leading roles apart from Suriya. Renowned music director Harris Jayaraj has composed a chart-topping album for the film. Produced by Viswanathan Ravichandran, the cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu.

Vaaranam Aayiram is celebrated as one of the finest romantic feel-good films in Tamil cinema. Suriya’s portrayal of dual roles, spanning different age groups, garnered praise from critics and audiences alike. The film’s Telugu version, titled Varanam Ayeram, released an intriguing 3.12-minute trailer, adding to the excitement surrounding the re-release.

The trend of re-releasing old blockbusters is not limited to Tamil cinema. Films featuring popular stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, and Mammootty are also being re-released in Malayalam, further amplifying the nostalgia factor for audiences.