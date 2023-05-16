TFCC Nandi Awards 2023 To Be Held In Dubai; Know Date And Venue

The Nandi Awards South India 2023 will be held on August 12 at the World Trade Centre in Dubai under the auspices of the Telangana Film Chambers of Commerce (TFCC) and with the assistance of the two Telugu states. For this, a news conference was held to announce the selection of 13 jury members. As major guests, B. Gopal, Murali Mohan, Suman, Shivaji Raja, Relangi Narasimha Rao, Roja Ramani, Journalist Prabhu, and others said that the TFCC Nandi Awards, which will be hosted in Dubai, will be a grand success.

Explaining the process of participation for the movies to get themselves nominated, the TFCC Chairman Dr Prathani Ramkrishna Goud said that the films released only in 2021 and 2022 can apply on the TFCC website. The last date of entry for the films is June 15. A deserving winner will be announced by the jury members, for the movies of the committee members with an association of some celebrities. “On August 12, we will give the Nandi Awards at the hands of the Prince of Dubai," he added.

Advertisement

Telangana Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud also signed the letter for the Nandi awards, to show the support of the Telugu-speaking state for this event. Similarly, support from the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government is expected soon for TFCC Nandi Awards, South India 2023. Among the guests are the Cinematography Minister of Telangana Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the Industrial Chairman of Telangana Balamallu, the Chairman of Telangana State Film, TV & Theatre Development Corporation Limited (TSFDC) Anil Kurmachalam, AP Cinematography Minister Che. Venugopala Krishna, and many other ministers and celebrities from both states.

Speaking on the occasion, director B. Gopal stated that they will always support Ramakrishna, for these awards which had been suspended for several years. “Nandi Awards have not been granted for some years," Telugu Film Chamber Secretary Prasanna Kumar said at the press conference. He also said that this step by the TFCC chairman is worth the appreciation, as artists can once again receive the Nandi awards for their remarkable work. He assured everyone that the Telangana government will give their full support for this event.

The actor, producer, and politician, Murali Mohan Guru at the press conference said that he was offered the position of chairman of TFCC but he refused to become a jury member. Other celebrities such as Journalist Prabhu, Roja Ramani, Actor Suman and Shivaji Raja acknowledged the importance of the Nandi Awards and appreciated the steps taken by TFCC to promote it.