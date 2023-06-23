Thalaivaa To Thala, 5 South Superstars And Meaning Of Their Nicknames

As more and more South films get recognition worldwide, their stars, too, are getting popular. Fans from across the world have been showering them with utmost love. Sometimes as a mark of honour or respect, they give a special title to their favourite celebrities, like Thalaiva, Thala or Thalapathy. But do you know what these titles mean?

Let’s take a look at some of the mega stars of South, who have earned themselves a title from their fans-

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is also known as Thalaivaar or Thalaivaa, which means, superstar. He was given this title because of his action sequences, his amazing and unique style and his breathing life into larger-than-life characters. Many consider him God and worship him. He will next be seen in Thalaivar 170 and Jailer among other projects.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is considered a superstar of the Tamil film industry. His fans started calling him Ulaganayagan which means king of the world. He has also been referred to as Andavar which means God. The actor has worked in more than 200 movies in his vast career. He will feature next in Indian 2. He also has Vikram 2 in the pipeline.

Suriya

Be it his movie Singam, Ghajini or Jai Bhim, Suriya has always received immense love from his fans because of his powerful performances at the box office. His fans gave him the title Nadippin Nayakan, meaning best in acting, after his movie Nandha helmed by Bala.

Vijay

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, aka, Vijay was credited with the prefix Ilaya Thalapathy meaning young commander. Currently, he is referred to as Thalapathy. Currently, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Leo which is slated to hit the theatre on October 19, 2023.