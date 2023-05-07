Thalaivar Rajnikanth Snapped At Mumbai Airport, Fans Say, 'Looks So Young at the Age of 72'

Veteran actor Rajinikanth is all set to feature in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s next Jailer. The crew of the Jailer is presently shooting its last scenes. The enticing Jailer posters, location stills and special teaser all have hinted that Rajinikanth’s film will be a straight-up action drama. Meanwhile, the Megastar of the entertainment industry reached Mumbai on Sunday where he was greeted by the paparazzi.

In a clip shared by the popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani, Rajnikanth can be seen exiting the airport premises with his entourage of security guards and assistants. The actor donned a simple blue t-shirt and grey trousers. He also carried a sling bag along with him. Rajnikanth was also sporting a wide smile while waving for the camera. The Robot actor then finally sat in his car and drove away.

Fans were excited to see the megastar in the tinsel town. One of them wrote, “BOSS". Another one commented, “Thalaivaaaaa! What a man…looks so young at the age of 72 and look at that speed!" Someone else said,"Thalaivaa is here(with fire emojis)".

Rajinikanth’s most awaited film Jailer has got its theatrical release date. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will hit the theatres on August 10. Sun Pictures shared the news on social media platforms by sharing a video of the entire star cast.

As the video shared on Twitter opens, a few of the big names from the entertainment industry including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Tamannah Bhatia among others can be seen in quick succession. At the end of the promo, you will get a glimpse of Rajinikanth. The video is currently viral on Twitter and is trending.

“Jailer is all set to hunt from August 10," the caption of the tweet read.

Last year, the Jailer team teased the fans by sharing a small clip of behind-the-scene from the film’s sets with the crew working around. The video also shows a quick sneak peek of the actor and ends with Rajinikanth in the sitting style. Sun Pictures wrote, “Here’s a glimpse of Superstar Rajinikanth from the sets of Jailer."

In the film, Rajinikanth will be seen in the character of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as the female lead. The film is expected to be an action-packed entertainer and boasts a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles.

The director has also roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film who is looking exceptional in the promo. This will mark their first collaboration. Additionally, Vikram actor Jaffer Sadiq also has a pivotal role in Jailer. It has been backed by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

