Thalapathy 68: It's Official! Thalapathy Vijay And Venkat Prabhu Team Up, Eye 2024 Release

Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh of AGS Entertainment, the power-house production banner of South Indian cinema, have teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay for their 25th venture. The film to be made on a grand scale will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. Archana Kalpathi will be the Creative Producer for the film.

After the blockbuster success of ‘Bigil’, AGS Entertainment will associate with Thalapathy Vijay for the 2nd time for his 68th movie tentatively titled #Thalapathy68. This will be AGS’s 25th venture and the production house’s biggest film thus far.

Advertisement

Across 25 films, AGS Entertainment has always strived to make cinema driven by good content and high production values. #Thalapathy68, according to the producers, will be their best film yet.

To add to this brilliant combination of AGS, Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu, music for the film will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. #Thalapathy68 is going to be an entertainer that will be loved across all audiences. It will boast of the best technicians of global standards and highest production values.

Cast and crew, title announcement and other updates will be released by the production team officially, in due time. #Thalapathy68, to be produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh of AGS Entertainment and directed by Venkat Prabhu, is slated to be released in 2024.

After charming his way into our hearts yet again with Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay is presently occupied with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. The makers have already commenced the shoot for the much-awaited drama and have also concluded a lengthy schedule in Kashmir. Aside from the protagonist, Leo’s cast boasts some big names such as Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others.

Trisha Krishnan will reportedly be seen sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay after a long gap of 14 years. These two were last paired together in the 2008 drama, Kuruvi. Music director Anirudh Ravichander is providing the background score and songs for the movie, which is expected to reach the cinema halls by October this year.