Thalapathy Vijay And Son Jason Sanjay Spotted Dining Out; 'Discussing Script?’ Asks Internet

Thalapathy Vijay’s 23-year-old son Jason Sanjay seems to be walking in his father’s footsteps. While Thalapathy Vijay has carved a niche in the film industry with his impeccable performances and swag, his son is keen on making a name for himself, behind the camera. Yes, the young man, who aspires to become a director has already signed his first directorial venture with production firm— Lyca Productions. But, Jason is not new to filmmaking, having directed a short film, titled Pull The Trigger. Amidst the special news, Thalapathy Vijay and his son Jason were spotted dining out at a restaurant.

The picture of Thalapathy Vijay and Jason Sanjay was dropped on X (formerly known as Twitter) on August 30. The frame captured the father and son engrossed in a deep discussion at the restaurant premises. While the Varisu actor was dressed in a black shirt, Jason donned a beige sweatshirt that he teamed up with a pair of black trousers.

Advertisement

Social media users were quick to react to the video in the comment section. While a few claimed that Thalapathy Vijay and Jason Sanjay were talking about the script of the young man’s directorial debut, others opined that it was an old picture that once again surfaced on the social media platform. “Discussing about the script," wrote one user. “Current Thalapathy and Coming Ilaya Thalapathy in one table," quipped another. However, a third individual claimed that it was an “Old pic."

Advertisement

Advertisement

On August 28, Lyca Productions dropped an announcement on X, congratulating Jason Sanjay on his entry into the movie-making business. The production house also posted a few pictures of Thalapathy Vijay’s son, signing the agreement with them. “We are beyond excited and proud to introduce Jason Sanjay in his Directorial Debut. We wish him a career filled with success & contentment carrying forward the legacy," read the post. The pictures showed the young lad and Lyca Productions’ owner Subaskaran Allirajah sharing the same frame, posing with the signed agreement letter.