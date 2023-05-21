Thalapathy Vijay Announces His Next; Anurag Reveals Writing Kennedy For THIS South Indian Actor

Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh of AGS Entertainment, the power-house production banner of South Indian cinema, have teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay for their 25th venture. The film to be made on a grand scale will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. Archana Kalpathi will be the Creative Producer for the film. After the blockbuster success of ‘Bigil’, AGS Entertainment will associate with Thalapathy Vijay for the 2nd time for his 68th movie tentatively titled #Thalapathy68. This will be AGS’s 25th venture and the production house’s biggest film thus far.

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy is a highly-anticipated film of this year It’s a story based on the insomniac cop who dwells in different circumstances while looking for redemption. After being selected for the screening in the ‘Midnight Screening’ category at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the makers left fans stoked when they released the first poster that indeed encapsulates all the enigma the film is about to bring to the screen for the audience. In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap dropped a bombshell when he revealed that Chiyaan Vikram was the first choice for Kennedy.

Telugu star Ram Charan put an end to rumours claiming he and Jr NTR had a fall out. For a while now, there were speculations doing the rounds claiming that the RRR stars have had a fall out. However, on Saturday, Ram dismissed the rumours twice. First, the actor attended the NTR Centenary, showing his respect to the Sr NTR at the NTR centenary celebrations in Hyderabad. The event coincided with NTR’s birthday celebrations. In a video going viral now, Ram pointed out that while Telugu film industry has reached new heights, it was Sr NTR who first took the industry to the national level. Ram Charan remembered having breakfast with NTR at his Hyderabad home while returning from a class along with Purandeswari’s son Hitesh and thanked Purandeswari for being the catalyst of the memorable meeting.

Is Rashmika Mandanna dying in Pushpa 2? A viral photo claims that Srivalli might be dying in the Allu Arjun starrer. Fans are aware that Pushpa 2, formally known as Pushpa: The Rule, is currently under filming. The sequel of the Telugu blockbuster not only confirmed that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj will return on the big screen but had also revealed that Rashmika will reprise Srivalli. While Allu Arjun’s first look from the Telugu film was released a few weeks ago, the makers are yet to reveal Srivalli’s look from the film. As fans eagerly wait for an update from the film, a photo from the sets has now surfaced online showing a woman appearing similar to Rashmika’s Srivalli in the frame dead and a funeral processsion is underway. It is unclear if the scene is from the film, however, the photo has many fans convinced that Rashmika’s character dies in the film.

Priyanka Chopra who has cemented her place in Hollywood now after a slew of projects like Quantico and The Matrix Resurrections can be seen in Russo Brothers pan-global series Citadel. The thrilling series also features Richard Madden in the lead and has managed to enthrall the audience till now, as evident from the rave reviews it has garnered. Adding to that excitement, Varun Dhawan who’ll play a key role in the Indian installment of Citadel surprised the fans with his brief cameo in the fifth episode.

