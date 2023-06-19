Thalapathy Vijay Delivers Asuran Dialogue In Front Of Students, Director Vetrimaraan Reacts

During his inspiring speech, Vijay quoted dialogue from the 2019 film Asuran, directed by Vetrimaraan and starring Dhanush. The dialogue, spoken by Dhanush’s character Sivasamy, emphasized the importance of education, stating, “They will take your property, they will take your land, but no one can steal your education. That alone is your weapon." The students applauded Vijay’s speech.

Vijay urged the students to read and gain knowledge about prominent personalities like Periyar, Kamaraj, and Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He highlighted how education contributes to an individual’s social standing and encouraged the students to elevate their stature through education.

Director Vetrimaraan commented on the viral speech during a drug abuse awareness event organised by the Greater Chennai Police. He considered it a significant example of a positive impact when influential individuals like Vijay spread such messages.