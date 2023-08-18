Thalapathy Vijay Extends Condolences To Late Director Siddique's Family

Renowned Malayalam director Siddique passed away on August 8 due to a heart attack. Several celebrities shared their condolences after hearing about the death of the filmmaker. From Mammooty to Prabhu Deva, many well-known names expressed their grief over the director and screenplay writer’s demise.

Now, recently Thalapathy Vijay expressed his condolences and talked about not being able to attend Siddique’s funeral due to being abroad at the time. Reportedly, the actor reached out to director Siddique’s family via phone to offer his condolences. Director Siddique had collaborated with actor Vijay for two successful films, namely Friends and Kavalan.

Director Siddique, known for the 1989 Malayalam movie Ramji Rao Speaking, started his directorial journey with this film. Establishing a prosperous trajectory in the cinema realm, Siddique left an indelible imprint not just as a director but also as a screenwriter with the 1986 film Pappan Priyappetta Pappan. His most recent venture was with the film Big Brother which turned out to be his last.

He made significant contributions to both Malayalam and Tamil cinema. The actor had been under medical treatment at Amrita Hospital in Kochi as he was struggling with chronic liver disease and bronchopneumonia since July 10.

Siddique initially started his journey as an assistant director to Faasil and marked his directorial debut with the blockbuster movie Ramojirao Speaking in 1989. The film opened the door for the actor’s bright career.

Over the course of time, Siddique demonstrated his versatility by directing many successful films. Collaborating with the esteemed actor Lal, he breathed life into unforgettable films such as Godfather, Vietnam Colony Hitler and more.