Thalapathy Vijay Gets Rs 200 Crore For Next Film, Becomes Highest-paid Indian Actor: Reports

One of the biggest names from the South film industry, Thalapathy Vijay first appeared on the big screens with the 1992 drama Kamayya Kadhar. Now, after more than three decades as an actor, the Beast star has delivered some memorable blockbusters. However, are you aware that Thalapathy Vijay, who was criticised for his looks at the time of his debut, enjoys a massive fan following now? Not just in Tamil, the actor also has a craze among the Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu viewers.

Thalapathy Vijay, who is presently busy with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, has also signed up to play the lead in Venkat Prabhu’s Thalapathy68. The actor has been reportedly offered a whooping sum of Rs 200 crore for the film, making him the first Indian actor to receive such a massive amount.

South stars such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Yash have also never received this kind of remuneration for their movies. Even the biggest names from Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have also not been credited with such fees.

Thalapathy68 is expected to be released in 2024. The venture marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu after the 2005 blockbuster, Sivakasi. The untitled drama is being bankrolled by the production banner AGS Entertainment. It is the makers’ second collaboration with the star after their 2019 sports drama, Bigil.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy68 will feature songs and background scores composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. They previously joined forces for the 2003 film, Pudhiya Geethai.

Now, let us shift our focus to director Lokesh Kangaraj’s Leo. The highly-awaited drama will see Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and others in key roles. Leo is scheduled to reach the theatres on October 19. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music director of the movie.