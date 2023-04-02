Thalapathy Vijay Joins Instagram, Clocks 1mn Followers In An Hour! Check Out His 1st Post Here

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a massive fan following. The actor has several fan clubs and pages to his credit on social media, and now that he has officially joined Instagram, it’s a celebration in itself. Yes, Vijay is finally on Instagram. The actor joined the social media platform on Sunday. The bio of Vijay’s verified Instagram account reads, “Official Page handled by office of Actor Vijay."

Jagadish Palanisamy, Vijay’s manager and the co-producer of the actor’s upcoming film, Leo, took to Twitter and shared the official Instagram page link of the actor.

Soon after joining Instagram, Vijay shared a new photo of himself from the sets of his upcoming film Leo to address fans. “Hello Nanbas and Nanbis 😊," he wrote. Fans and well-wishers were quick to drop in heartfelt comments on Vijay’s first Instagram post and to welcome him on the social social media platform. His post already has 1.2 million likes. One of them wrote, ‘Congratulations Thalaivaa For 1M 😍🔥👑,’ ‘😩😩😩 thapalathy va thala va thala 🔥🔥🔥 take my heart ❤️‍🔥," read another one. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has also started following the actor.

Vijay, who is already on Facebook and Twitter has a follower count of over 12.2 million combined on those platforms. While he has already clocked 1 Million followers on Instagram, a similar reach is expected from the same.

The actor joined Instagram amid shooting his next film LEO. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj, this is the second time the duo is collaborating after the success of their 2021 hit film Master. It is touted to be a gangster thriller. Leo features Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles along with Sanjay Dutt playing the antagonist in the movie. Vijay will be playing a middle-aged gangster named ‘Leo’. The music is being given by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography is being helmed by Manoj Paramhamsa who is using state-of-the-art cameras for the big-budget film.

The entire shooting is expected to wrap within the next two months and the release date announced is October 19.

