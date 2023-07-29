Thalapathy Vijay Meets Vijay Makkal Iyakkam's Office-Bearers In Tamil Nadu

Thalapathy Vijay, the popular actor in the Tamil film industry, has been making headlines lately with rumours of him venturing into politics alongside his successful film career. As speculation grows, his social welfare organization, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, has been actively involved in running a people’s movement to help the underprivileged. Recent reports suggest that the actor might soon transform this movement into a full-fledged political party, and preparations for the same are already underway. This news has sent waves of excitement and curiosity among his massive fan base.

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, officially launched on July 9, 2009, is committed to serving the poor and needy through various welfare initiatives. The organisation’s noble mission has gained widespread recognition and appreciation. It is now being speculated that the actor may soon take a step further by converting this people’s movement into a political party. Thalapathy Vijay has advised his followers to focus on strengthening the people’s movement district-wise for the time being.

The actor’s political presence has been increasingly evident, with consistent and impactful activities. Recently, Vijay felicitated students who secured the highest marks from 234 blocks, providing them with incentives to encourage academic excellence. In another thoughtful move, he initiated the Vijay Payilagam night school program in 234 constituencies, aimed at providing educational opportunities to those in need. Presently, the Vijay Payilagam program is being conducted in 67 locations across Tamil Nadu, and the actor has expressed his desire to expand it to cover all constituencies rapidly.

To ensure the smooth functioning of welfare schemes and activities, Thalapathy Vijay has issued specific instructions to All India Vijay Makkal Iyakkam general secretary and former MLA Bussy N. Anand. He has been assigned the task of touring all 150 districts in Tamil Nadu where the movement operates. During these tours, Anand will study the district-wise activities, analyze the methods used by the movement, observe the ongoing initiatives, and strategize on how to effectively reach out to the people.

Reports indicate that Anand will begin the district tour soon, with the survey work possibly commencing in the western districts. The findings and assessments gathered during these tours will be compiled into a comprehensive report to be presented to actor Vijay, giving him insights into the structure and activities of the district movements.