Thalapathy Vijay Had This Much With Students At An Event

Actor Thalapathy Vijay appeared at the meet and greet ceremony with the top three rank holders of class 10 and 12 on June 17. The ceremony, comprising about 1,500 students and their parents, was held at RK Convention Center, Neelankarai, Chennai. Vijay presented a diamond necklace and a certificate to a student, Nandhini, who got 600/600 marks in the Class 12 examination. Nandhini was called on the dias with her family for receiving the prizes.

Vijay also had a conversation with the girl and her family. The actor also posed for a photograph with her family as well. Social media users have also appreciated this move by Vijay’s organisation Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.