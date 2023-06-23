Thalapathy Vijay Sets The Floor On Fire In Foot-tapping Dance Number Naa Ready

Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in the eagerly anticipated Leo, which is scheduled to release on October 19. Now, the excitement for this movie has gone a notch up as Sony Music South has unveiled the lyrical video of its first number Naa Ready on June 22 which coincides with Vijay’s birthday.

The video shows Vijay showing his fascinating dance moves along with the other artists. He & Anirudh Ravichander have provided the vocals for this number. Anirudh has also composed the peppy music while Vishnu Edavan has penned the lyrics. Asal Kolaar has written and performed the rap portion.

The lyrical video also features some behind the scene portions of the song’s making as well. The background artists in this number were happy to see Vijay joining them on the song. They waved to the Tamil star and he also acknowledged them. Music director Anirudh can also be seen in the video. Within 15 hours of release, the video has received 11 million views and counting.

Advertisement

Social media users have loved the dance number and said that they have been listening to it on a loop. Others commented that it is the best combination of Vijay’s vocals and Anirudh Ravichander’s music. One of them also wished birthday to Vijay and admired how flawlessly he dances at the age of 49.