Thalapathy Vijay: The Undisputed 'Commander' Of Tamil Cinema

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIJAY THALAPATHY: If you are a fan of movies, there is no chance you have not heard the name of the famous Tamil movie star Thalapathy Vijay. The star will turn 49 on 22nd June. Formerly known as ‘Ilaya Thalapthy’ (meaning the Young Commander), Vijay has been the star in the Tamil film industry for nearly four decades and is still ruling the screens and the industry. Vijay has seen stardom which only trails behind the likes of Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan.

Starting his career as a child artiste, Vijay debuted in 1984 with the movie Vetri. He did a few more films as a child artist and his young acting career was highlighted by a role in the Rajinikanth starrer ‘Naan Sigappu Manithan’. But no one knew that the potential of this child actor would be so high that he would one day rule Kollywood!

Vijay made his official debut as a lead in 1992 in the movie ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’ but it took time for him to become the star that we know and is today. It was 2 years after his debut when he tasted major commercial success in the movie ‘Rasigan’ and it was from there that he was known as Ilaya Thalapathy.

On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the best works of Vijay throughout the years:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIJAY THALAPATHY: TOP MOVIES