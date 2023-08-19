Thalapathy Vijay To Impress Fans With Dual Role In Venkat Prabhu's Next: Reports

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming cinematic venture is already generating immense buzz. The actor is set to collaborate with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, and intriguing details about the film are starting to emerge, heightening the excitement among fans.

According to recent reports, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to take on a double role in Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming project, tentatively referred to as Thalapathy 68. It is speculated that this dual portrayal will showcase Vijay in a powerful avatar, promising an exhilarating treat for his dedicated fan base. The film is being produced by Lyca Productions, a name synonymous with high-quality projects, while the musical magic will be woven by the talented Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Vijay’s knack for embracing multiple roles on screen is well-established, having already enthralled audiences with double and triple roles in previous films. His double-act in Azhagiya Thamizh Magan directed by Bharathan set the stage for his diverse acting prowess. Notably, he shone as a thief and his doppelganger in the blockbuster Kaththi directed by AR Murugadoss. The trend continued with his triple role in Mersal and his double roles in Bigil, both under Atlee’s direction.

Reports claim that Jyothika could play the main female character. Jyothika, who previously shared the screen with Vijay in films like Kushi and Thirumalai, could potentially reunite with him after two decades. Although yet to be officially confirmed, the film’s makers have reportedly approached her with scheduled shoot dates in October and November 2023.