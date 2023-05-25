Thalapathy Vijay To Meet 1500 Students With Highest Scores In Class 10 And 12

Thalapathy Vijay is considered one of the most popular actors in the country. Apart from being a fantastic actor, the superstar has also been involved in several philanthropic activities. He also started a social welfare organisation called Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which is responsible for most of his philanthropic work in the country. With the help of his organisation, he has helped several people in need. Reportedly, it has been found that the Master actor will be meeting the highest scorers in the 10th and 12th examinations.

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay will meet around 1500 students who have scored the highest marks in their 10th and 12th examinations in Tamil Nadu. It is also revealed that he will be providing financial assistance to the students who have lost their parents.

A list of students has been made and sent to the headquarters of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. According to reports, the organisation is currently in the process of finalising places for the meeting. They have decided on four places — Srivari Venkateswara Wedding Hall, Nandambakkam Trade Centre, RK Wedding Hall in Neelangarai, and one wedding hall in the Puzhal area.

On the work front, Vijay is presently occupied with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. The makers have already commenced the shoot for the much-awaited drama and have also concluded a lengthy schedule in Kashmir. Aside from the protagonist, Leo’s cast has some big names, like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others.

Trisha Krishnan will be playing the female protagonist in the film. Reportedly, they both have been sharing the screen after a 14-year gap. These two were last paired together in the 2008 drama Kuruvi. Music director Anirudh Ravichander is providing the background score and songs for the film, which is expected to reach cinemas by October this year.

Recently, he has also signed a film with director Venkat Prabhu. The project is tenatively titled #Thalapathy68.