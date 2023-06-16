Thalapathy Vijay To Meet Class 10 And 12 Toppers, Says 'No Banners, Please'

Actor Thalapathy Vijay has scheduled a meet and greet ceremony with the first three rank holders of Class 10 and 12 exams on Saturday at RK Convention Center, Neelankarai, Chennai. The actor will felicitate the toppers with certificates and stipends with the help of his organisation Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI).

Vijay has also asked the volunteers of VMI to not put up banners and flex boards in public places. A functionary from VMI shared more details about this in a conversation with portal DT Next. He said, “As the ‘Meet and Greet’ function is completely a student welfare event, the actor has directed us not to put up banners and flex boards in the public places to avoid public nuisance and unnecessary advertisement. He asked us to focus on the students and their parents. On June 17, the actor will felicitate the toppers with certificates and stipends. Further, biryani will be served to the students and their parents."

Reportedly, the meet and greet ceremony will start at 09:00 am and Vijay will arrive at the venue at 09:30 am. As stated in the reports, the actor will also provide financial assistance to the students who have lost their parents. A list of those students has been made and sent to the headquarters of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.