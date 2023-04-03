Thalapathy Vijay Took 99 Mins to Bag 1 Million Followers on Instagram; Fails to Beat BTS' V

Tamil superstar Vijay has clocked in 1 million followers on Instagram in 99 minutes. According to a report by India Today, the Beast actor achieved the third position on the roster of famous individuals who garnered the most number of Instagram followers in the shortest time. Kim Taehyung, also known as V from BTS, and Angelina Jolie secured the first and second places, respectively. V reached 1 million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes, while Angelina Jolie accomplished the same feat in 59 minutes. Now, the actor has around 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

Thalapathy Vijay made his Instagram debut on April 2, 2023, and uploaded his inaugural photo from the Kashmir schedule of his recently wrapped-up film, Leo. The photo portrays Thalapathy's appearance in the movie Leo where he is seen striking a candid pose looking absolutely suave. In his post, Vijay greeted his fans, addressing them as “Nanbas and Nanbis". Fans and well-wishers were quick to leave heartfelt comments on Vijay's first Instagram post, welcoming him to the platform. Take a look at his post below:

Vijay is currently enjoying a fan following of over 4.4 million followers on Instagram as of now. Apart from that, he already has over 7.8 million followers on Facebook and 4.4 million on Twitter. It seems that Thalapathy Vijay will finally share some personal content on Instagram, which his millions of fans have been eagerly anticipating. Typically, Thalapathy only shares information related to his films on Twitter. Fans have been hoping for a change, at least on Instagram, where they hope to see a different side of him.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Leo, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. This is the second time that the actor and the director have teamed up, following the success of their previous collaboration, Master, in 2021. Leo is a gangster thriller starring Vijay and Trisha Krishnan as the lead actors and Sanjay Dutt as the villain. In the movie, Vijay will be portraying the character of a middle-aged gangster named 'Leo'. The music for the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography is being handled by Manoj Paramhamsa, who is using cutting-edge cameras for the high-budget movie. The entire filming process is expected to be completed within the next two months, and the movie is slated to release on October 19.

