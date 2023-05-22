Thalapathy Vijay Wins Best Actor Award At Osaka Tamil Film Festival In Japan

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry with an illustrious career spanning more than 30 years. He started his career by working as a child artist in many films. The actor has a huge fan following in South India and has proven his acting mettle through various films. Now, he is in the news after he won the Best Actor Award at the Osaka Tamil International Film Festival held in Japan.

According to reports, the awards for the Tamil films released in 2021 were held, and Thalapathy Vijay was awarded the Best Actor Award for his performance in Master. The Tamil action-thriller film Master was released in 2021 and was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The project had Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Apart from them, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Gouri G Kishan played prominent roles in the film. The film received a positive response from the critics and was a huge hit at the box office.

Apart from Vijay, there were several other awardees at the film festival. The film Sarpatta Parambarai has been chosen as the Best Film of 2021. Kangana Ranaut won the award for Best Actress for her performance in Thalaivii. Yuvan Shankar Raja was named the Best Music Composer for the film Maanaadu and Venkat Prabhu was awarded the Best Screenplay award for Maanaadu.

Master did well at the festival, as Dinesh Kumar won the Best Choreography award for the hit song Vaathi Coming. Vijay Sethupathi also won the Best Villain award for portraying the antagonist in the film.

Check the list of winners here:

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the hit film Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and had Rashmika Mandanna as the female protagonist. Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo. Reportedly, the makers have already concluded a lengthy schedule in Kashmir. Aside from the protagonist, Leo’s cast has some big names such as Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others.

Recently, Vijay has also signed a film with Venkat Prabhu. The film is produced under the banner of AGS Entertainment and has been tentatively titled Thalapathy68.